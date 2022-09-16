Clovis community awarded $300,000 grant to create trail

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Clovis community is receiving $300,000 to create a trail alongside Main Street.

The money was awarded to the city for the Liebelt Channel Trail to create a pedestrian and bicycle trail. It’ll be usable for residents connecting to parks, schools, businesses, healthcare services and other facilities.

The grant comes from the New Mexico State Transportation Alternative, Recreational Trails and Congestion and Air Quality Improvement Programs.

In total, 22 communities in New Mexico are receiving about #34.4 million in the federal funding.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.