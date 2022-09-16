Who's Hiring?
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this morning.

According to officials, on Friday Sept. 16, at around 12 a.m., officers were called to a major accident near IH 40 and Bell Street.

When officers arrived they found 65-year-old Gregory Gene Moore dead.

According to the report, Moore had been in a wheelchair in the outside lane of traffic.

Moore was hit by a car going westbound.

The person who was driving left the scene and has not been identified yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the incident, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

