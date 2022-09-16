4 schools in the Panhandle named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four schools in the Panhandle were named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

In total, 31 schools in Texas received the award and 297 schools were named it nationally, according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The schools receive the recognition based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In the Panhandle, these are the following schools recognized:

Claude School, Claude Independent School District

Gruver Elementary School, Gruver Independent School District

Gruver Junior High School, Gruver Independent School District

Happy High School, Happy Independent School District

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The award shows that the school consists of hard work of students, educators, families and educators who are striving for exemplary achievement.

