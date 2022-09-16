Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

4 schools in the Panhandle named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Four schools in the Panhandle were named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
Four schools in the Panhandle were named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.(WLUC)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Four schools in the Panhandle were named the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

In total, 31 schools in Texas received the award and 297 schools were named it nationally, according to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

The schools receive the recognition based on the school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

In the Panhandle, these are the following schools recognized:

  • Claude School, Claude Independent School District
  • Gruver Elementary School, Gruver Independent School District
  • Gruver Junior High School, Gruver Independent School District
  • Happy High School, Happy Independent School District

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Cardona. “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has given about 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

The award shows that the school consists of hard work of students, educators, families and educators who are striving for exemplary achievement.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Amarillo police is investigating after deadly crash after a man was hit by a vehicle early this...
Man in wheelchair hit by car on I-40

Latest News

The Clovis community is receiving $300,000 to create a trail alongside Main Street.
Clovis community awarded $300,000 grant to create trail
San Jacinto Elementary - Amarillo ISD
San Jacinto Elementary School to celebrate 100 years on Saturday
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Pina has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated assault of a child.
Wellington man sentenced to 40 years for aggravated assault of a child