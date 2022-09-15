West Plains Wolves set for first matchup with AISD team against Palo Duro

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves are set to make an appearance at Dick Bivins Stadium for the first and only time this season to face off against the Palo Duro Dons.

The Dons come in at 1-2 while the Wolves remain winless, but both teams are trending in the right direction. Head coach Eric Mims and the Dons picked up their first win of the season last week, while the Wolves continue to show flashes against some of the best teams in the area. Despite some struggles in the early going, both coaches had nothing but praise for each other leading up to the game.

“They have gotten better every week. From week one to now, as you watch, there’s just gradual progression.” Coach Mims said when asked about West Plains. “That’s a tough job to start. There’s there’s no foundation, there’s no structure. They’ve got to bond together. They’ve never played, they don’t have a JV season under their belt. They didn’t play together freshman season. You just took a group of guys and made a team. And so, you know, he’s doing a great job with those young men and I’m sure he’ll get it rolling.”

“Coach Mims has done a great job there. West Plains head football coach Adam Cummings told reporters this week. “[They] pose a lot of problems for teams in the run game and also in the passing game because they get pressure on the quarterback. [It] presents a tough challenge for us in terms of what we’re trying to do and where we’re trying to grow and what they’re good at.”

The two teams will kick things off at 7pm on Thursday, September 15th. Watch the highlights on NewsChannel 10 at 10pm or on The Wrap Up at 11pm on Friday on NewsChannel 10 too.

