Warmer Into The Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will decrease as we get closer to the weekend. Storms that do pop up, hit and miss, will have some heavy downpours with the possibility of some small hail and gusty winds. Rain chances decrease Thursday night into Friday morning with a small chance of a few isolated storms on Friday afternoon in just a few spots. The weekend and next week look dry with temperatures running above average, in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

