Warmer Into The Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will decrease as we get closer to the weekend. Storms that do pop up, hit and miss, will have some heavy downpours with the possibility of some small hail and gusty winds. Rain chances decrease Thursday night into Friday morning with a small chance of a few isolated storms on Friday afternoon in just a few spots. The weekend and next week look dry with temperatures running above average, in the mid-90s.

