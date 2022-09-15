Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tropical Storm Fiona, 6th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of...
Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona, this season’s sixth named storm, formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday evening.

Fiona was centered about 650 miles east of the Leeward Islands and tropical storm watches were issued for Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla.

Forecasters say those in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the system’s progress.

At 11 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre
Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base releases update of PFAS contamination