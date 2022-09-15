Starbucks announces plans to speed up service
(CNN) - Your Starbucks order is going to get a lot quicker.
Starbucks told investors Tuesday it’s taking big steps to upgrade and speed up service, including new systems and machines.
For example, baristas will be able to make a Frappucino in just 36 seconds, down from 87 seconds.
Starbucks also says it is going to offer new incentives for non-union employees, including student loan support, savings accounts and more sick time.
The company also plans to open 2,000 new stores by 2025 with a focus on drive-thrus and delivery-only locations.
