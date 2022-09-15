Special Spaces Amarillo fundraising to provide room makeovers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Special Spaces Amarillo is a new organization that will provide room makeovers for children who are special needs, critically ill, terminally ill, or have lost a sibling in the past 12 months.

Special Spaces Amarillo Founder and Executive Director Carol McKinney says the idea and the name came to her in a dream of designing a bedroom for a child in need.

“I’ve always had a heart for kids,” says McKinney. “Especially kids who are ill or special needs kids.”

The organization is currently fundraising $2,500 to gain it’s 501c3 non-profit status with more fundraisers planned for the future.

“$2,500 is daunting,” says Tracey Wingo, assistant director, Special Spaces Amarillo. “But when you have a team that’s helping you and you have a generous community that’s going to come together and help us do that feasibly we could have it in two weeks.”

Special Spaces wants to start room makeovers in January of next year and complete a room every month at a cost of $2,500 each.

“We want to create a really cool neat place for these kids to be,” says Wingo. “The ones that are dragged from appointment to appointment from hospital to hospital they’re in treatment, they’re in the car all day long they’re poked and prodded.”

Once approved for a room makeover, the child will fill out a questionnaire for their room design.

“They’re going to have a big role in helping us design their room,” says McKinney.

The organization hopes to do a room for 6-years-old Brook who was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in her foot and lungs.

“She loves everything Disney so that would be a super fun room to do for her,” says McKinney. “I want these kids to have a place they can come home to.”

To nominate a child for a room make over, message Special Spaces Amarillo of Facebook.

To apply for a room make over, click here.

To donate to Special Spaces Amarillo, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.