Sod Poodles stay alive with late inning heroics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles’ chances of taking home the top spot in the Texas League South second half standings will remain within the realm of possibility for at least one more day.

Despite trailing going into the ninth inning, the Soddies came away with a victory thanks to some clutch hitting. Deyvison De Los Santos and top prospect Jordan Lawler led the way for Amarillo. The two combined for seven RBIs in the game. Lawler provided the game-tying hit in the ninth while De Los Santos put the Sod Poodles ahead with a 3-run blast.

The Sod Poodles remain 3.0 games behind Frisco for the top spot. At this point with four games remaining, the Sod Poodles would need to win the rest of their games and the Roughriders would need to lose all of theirs for Amarillo to make the playoffs.

