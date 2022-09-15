Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Sod Poodles stay alive with late inning heroics

KFDA NEWS AT TEN
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles’ chances of taking home the top spot in the Texas League South second half standings will remain within the realm of possibility for at least one more day.

Despite trailing going into the ninth inning, the Soddies came away with a victory thanks to some clutch hitting. Deyvison De Los Santos and top prospect Jordan Lawler led the way for Amarillo. The two combined for seven RBIs in the game. Lawler provided the game-tying hit in the ninth while De Los Santos put the Sod Poodles ahead with a 3-run blast.

The Sod Poodles remain 3.0 games behind Frisco for the top spot. At this point with four games remaining, the Sod Poodles would need to win the rest of their games and the Roughriders would need to lose all of theirs for Amarillo to make the playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary

Latest News

West Plains Wolves head coach Adam Cummings talking about the upcoming matchup with Palo Duro.
West Plains Wolves set for first matchup with AISD team against Palo Duro
sod poodles clutch win
KFDA NEWS AT TEN - VOD - clipped version
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
High school football livestreams for Sept. 15 and 16
Source: Kids Inc.
Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc.