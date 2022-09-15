Who's Hiring?
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday

Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.(KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.

A Regal Crown Club email Regal UA Amarillo Star, located at 8275 W. Amarillo Blvd., will be closed starting Sep. 15.

Anyone who has purchased tickets for showings starting tomorrow will get refunds.

For those who are unlimited subscribers, their plans will automatically be terminated tomorrow.

Anyone with further questions can go here.

