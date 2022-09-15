Who's Hiring?
Police: Teacher drives drunk, gets into crash on the way to school

A Kentucky high school teacher was accused of driving to school drunk. (SOURCE: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way, authorities say.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.

The deputy said they saw 35-year-old Chelsey Denny drive into the Garrard County High School parking lot with damage to her vehicle. Denny told the deputy she had dodged a cat on the way to work, which caused her to wreck.

When the deputy talked to Denny, they said she had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol. The deputy had Denny do a field sobriety test, which the teacher failed.

The citation said Denny had a blood alcohol level of .222, which is more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Denny was taken into custody on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

