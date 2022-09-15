Moore County hosting 3rd Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Third Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday.

The festival will be on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at McDade Park.

The Moore County YMCA will also be holding their annual Texas Tumbleweed 100 Bike Ride, starting 8 a.m., to help raise funds for programs.

The festival will include a Cornhole Tournament starting at 4 p.m., a Corn Eating Contest starting at 6 p.m. and bouncy houses for children to play.

There will be music starting at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 6-12 and children 5 and under are for free.

Tickets are available, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.