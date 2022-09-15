Who's Hiring?
Man found dead in gravel pit after apparent industrial accident, authorities say

By Briggs LeSavage and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KBRJ/Gray News) – A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a gravel pit on an industrial site in Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old man was an employee of Northland Constructors and had been working on a large piece of equipment.

While there were other workers in the general area, authorities said the man was alone at the time of the accident.

Another employee found him in the gravel pit after he had already died.

His name has not been publicly released. This death is being investigated by the sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Authorities did not disclose the exact cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KBRJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

