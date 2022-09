AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarilloans can help clean up the city this Saturday in a community event.

Keep Amarillo Clean is 9:00 a.m. to noon on Sep. 17 at all elementary school parking lots.

This also will count for service hours for students.

For further information, call (806) 678-4615 or go here.

