Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm.

The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue.

Police say the man had expressed intent to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm.

The Deaf Smith Sheriff’s Office, Texas Game Warden and Hereford EMS responded to assist the Hereford Police Department.

Police say the man was not responding to commands, and officers found him to be unresponsive from ingesting an unknown substance.

The 38-year-old man was taken into custody and transferred to Hereford EMS for medical treatment.

On September 15, 2022, the Hereford Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of South 25 Mile Ave on a subject... Posted by Hereford Police Department on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.