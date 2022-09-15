Free work out classes for children, teens wanting to get active this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Children or teenagers wanting to get active can do so with some activities this weekend.

The city of Amarillo Department of Public Health is hosting beginner boot camp at Sam Houston Park from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Boot camp will have a full body workout consisting of interval training, strength training, traditional callisthenic and body weight exercises.

The class is free is children ages 6 to 17 can join in.

Also on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. is the walk with ease class at Memorial Park. The class is free and will help improve balance, strength, bone density and arthritis symptoms.

The class is also for children ages 6 to 17.

Mats and exercise equipment are provided, but everyone is asked to bring water and comfortable clothes to work out in.

