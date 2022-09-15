Free pet adoptions to be held in Clovis this weekend

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Free adoptions for dogs and cats are being held in Clovis this weekend.

The city of Clovis and High Plains Humane Society are partnering with Best Friends Society for its National Adoption Weekend on Sep. 16 to Sep. 17.

Many shelters in the area are over capacity, so this will give families an opportunity to give pets a forever home.

For more information, call the city of Clovis Animal Control at (575) 769-7893.

