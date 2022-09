AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo.

The festival will have vendors and food trucks from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lindi Leigh will sing from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

