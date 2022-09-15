Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

City of Amarillo participates in 2022 National Cleanup Day

City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo logo(PRNewswire)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Works Department will hold the 2022 National Cleanup Day this Saturday, which will be the start of an ongoing effort to make Amarillo a cleaner place.

The city’s goal this year is to assist the Amarillo community cleanup effort by picking up more than 100 tons of trash from roll-off containers provided by the COA Public Works Department.

“We want everyone participating in National Cleanup Day to have a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items in neighborhoods across the city,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hopper. “Community support in the past has been fantastic. Hopefully, we can reach our goal of picking up more than 100 tons of trash and once again help improve the entire community.”

Roll-off locations will be available through Sunday at the following locations:

  • Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.
  • East Branch Library, 2232 E. 27th Ave.
  • North Branch Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.
  • Northwest Branch Library, 6100 S.W. Ninth Ave.
  • Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.
  • Eastridge Elementary School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.
  • Bones Hook Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.
  • San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana St.

In an effort to keep Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live NewsChannel10 and partners will be cleaning up areas with trash problems in Amarillo through Project Clean-Up.

If you would like to provide input on Project Clean-Up locations, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
‘The community of Amarillo can rally together’: Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from veteran...
‘The community of Amarillo can rally together’: Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from veteran group after 9/11 ceremony

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
The Amarillo Museum of Art will be opening their Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday.
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday
The Moore County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Third Annual Ears and Beers Festival...
Moore County hosting 3rd Annual Ears and Beers Festival this Saturday