City of Amarillo participates in 2022 National Cleanup Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Works Department will hold the 2022 National Cleanup Day this Saturday, which will be the start of an ongoing effort to make Amarillo a cleaner place.

The city’s goal this year is to assist the Amarillo community cleanup effort by picking up more than 100 tons of trash from roll-off containers provided by the COA Public Works Department.

“We want everyone participating in National Cleanup Day to have a convenient way to dispose of unwanted items in neighborhoods across the city,” said COA Director of Public Works Donny Hopper. “Community support in the past has been fantastic. Hopefully, we can reach our goal of picking up more than 100 tons of trash and once again help improve the entire community.”

Roll-off locations will be available through Sunday at the following locations:

Amarillo Downtown Library, 413 S.E. Fourth Ave.

East Branch Library, 2232 E. 27th Ave.

North Branch Library, 1500 N.E. 24th Ave.

Northwest Branch Library, 6100 S.W. Ninth Ave.

Southwest Branch Library, 6801 W. 45th Ave.

Eastridge Elementary School Park, 1314 Evergreen St.

Bones Hook Park, 2000 N. Hughes St.

San Jacinto Park, 100 S. Louisiana St.

In an effort to keep Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live NewsChannel10 and partners will be cleaning up areas with trash problems in Amarillo through Project Clean-Up.

If you would like to provide input on Project Clean-Up locations, click here.

