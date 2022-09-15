Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Museum of Art opening Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Museum of Art will be opening their Cannupa Hanska Lugar: Reunion this Friday.

The Exhibition opening reception will be on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. and will continue on until December 31.

The reunion is a solo exhibition at the museum presented by multi-disciplinary artists.

This exhibition will premier the new regalia and video work, Midéegaadi, from Luger’s speculative fiction series, Future Ancestral Technologies.

This ongoing project looks to customary practices in order to move culture forward.

