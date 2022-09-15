Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo man pleads guilty to threatening Jews, vowed to ‘tear their eyes and tongues out’

An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish...
An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.(Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged via criminal complaint on Dec. 6, 2021 and was indicted later that month.

He plead guilty yesterday to making interstate threatening communications.

“In addition to expressing disgusting anti-Semitic views, Mr. Brown made specific threats of violence against multiple individuals, which is prohibited under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We will not allow our citizens to be subjected to this sort of menacing conduct.”

An FBI Dallas Special Agent said Brown wanted to potentially commit violent acts against members of the Jewish community.

According to plea papers, Brown admitted to placing threatening calls to Chabad Lubavitch, a Jewish organization.

Chabad is headquartered in New York City and maintains more than 3,500 institutions worldwide.

The release says in those calls, Brown said his name was “Madrikh Obadiah” and threatened to “execute” several rabbinical leaders.

Over the course of multiple calls, he vowed he would tear their eyes and tongues out, blow their heads of, and kill every rabbi he could find.

According to court documents, he also sent messages to the organization via their website, calling for death to all Jews and linking to his YouTube channel, which also contained threatening content.

Brown now faces up to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials announced today that Regal UA Amarillo Star is closing tomorrow.
Regal UA Amarillo Star shutting its doors on Thursday
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
Amarillo police is investigating a shooting after a teen was found suffering from a gunshot...
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near north Grand Street
Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights

Latest News

The community is invited to a fall festival this Saturday on 6th Street in Amarillo. (Source:...
Fall festival set for this Saturday at 6th Street in Amarillo
Tonight, Amarillo Parks and Recreation is launching its first ever Wellness Program called...
Free work out classes for children, teens wanting to get active this weekend
americans and the holocaust
‘Chance of a lifetime for Amarillo’: Americans and the Holocaust Exhibit opening this weekend
Keep Amarillo Clean
Keep Amarillo Clean set for this Saturday at elementary schools