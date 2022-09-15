Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.
According to the release, 31-year-old, Nicholas Christopher Scott is wanted for trafficking of persons - continuous.
Scott is 5′05″ and weighs 210 pounds.
He has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about Scott’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.