Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for trafficking of persons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for the trafficking of persons.

According to the release, 31-year-old, Nicholas Christopher Scott is wanted for trafficking of persons - continuous.

Scott is 5′05″ and weighs 210 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Scott’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

