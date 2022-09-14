‘Quiet Quitting’ not affecting the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Quiet Quitting, is a term used for employees remaining at the workplace who aren’t going above and beyond in their jobs. It has many businesses concerned nationwide, however in the Panhandle there has been very few cases of quiet quitting according to the SBDC but many companies are facing the issue head-on.

“If you have a culture in your workplace where people’s personal lives in the work that they do, is respected and acknowledged,” said Gina Woodward, regional director, America’s SBDC WTAMU. “I think most of the time you’ll see that quiet quitting is not an issue because people enjoy being in the workplace. They enjoy being around their fellow employees and they enjoy what they do.”

According to a gallop survey, a majority of the reasons employees are looking at quiet quitting stem from disliking their environment and those in it.

“81 percent of people leave or stop performing is because of their direct supervisor or one level up. the number two reason people leave which 10 percent is because of relationships with their co workers,” said Jody Holland, business consultant, Jody Holland Training and Speaking.

The culture of the work place is important and it begins with leadership.

“As a leader, you can set expectations and it’s really not hard to show employees that they’re appreciated. If you’ll take a few minutes out of your day to do that, it helps avoid all of these things down the road,” said Woodward.

Holland says focusing on people will help remove quiet quitting.

“You have to get back to purpose over profit. The thing that we’ve gotten backwards and a lot of businesses is our focus is on how do we make money and that’s all we talk about, as opposed to how do we do something that brings meaning to our lives,” said Holland.

