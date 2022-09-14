Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”

Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools.

Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats. The person is not in custody at this time, but is in a “safe place” where the threats can’t be acted upon.

Officers have been in contact with local school districts and other law enforcement to make sure there is no immediate danger to AISD and its students.

The investigation is ongoing.

