Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Opportunity School to host annual LIPS event

The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Oct. 6, at the Civic...
The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza.(opportunity school)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza.

Marlin McKay, a former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician will be performing along side his jazz ensemble.

“We are so excited to have these incredible jazz musicians lending their talents to LIPS,” said Goodrich. “Marlin is an example of our mission in action. We are so thrilled that Opportunity School has helped contribute to his success and he’s coming back home to share his talents.”

During the event there will be live and silent auctions, food, hors d’oeuvres, drunks, and lip sync acts from members of the community.

“LIPS has been a favorite community event every year since its creation in 1993 and we are thrilled to back in person,” says Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “LIPS gives us the opportunity to partner with the community for a night of fun and entertainment all to benefit our families here at Opportunity School.”

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Latest News

Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
Billy Jack Wayne, 26, from Bakersfield, Calif., was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he...
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty for assaulting a Carson County officer
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
VIDEO: APD investigating threats made to AISD schools