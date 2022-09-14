Opportunity School to host annual LIPS event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Opportunity School will host their 2022 Jazzin’ Up LIPS event on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Civic Center Grand Plaza.

Marlin McKay, a former Opportunity School student and professional jazz musician will be performing along side his jazz ensemble.

“We are so excited to have these incredible jazz musicians lending their talents to LIPS,” said Goodrich. “Marlin is an example of our mission in action. We are so thrilled that Opportunity School has helped contribute to his success and he’s coming back home to share his talents.”

During the event there will be live and silent auctions, food, hors d’oeuvres, drunks, and lip sync acts from members of the community.

“LIPS has been a favorite community event every year since its creation in 1993 and we are thrilled to back in person,” says Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “LIPS gives us the opportunity to partner with the community for a night of fun and entertainment all to benefit our families here at Opportunity School.”

