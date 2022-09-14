Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Latest News

Boston police reported the scene is secure after an explosive package detonated at a college,...
Police speak out about explosive package detonated on college campus
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
Billy Jack Wayne, 26, from Bakersfield, Calif., was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he...
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty for assaulting a Carson County officer
President Joe Biden discusses the stock market after voting in Wilmington, Delaware, on...
Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
Fred Franzia, co-founder of Bronco Wine Company, has died at age 79.
Fred Franzia, known for affordable wines, dies at 79