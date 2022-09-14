Who's Hiring?
Man sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty for assaulting a Carson County officer

Billy Jack Wayne, 26, from Bakersfield, Calif., was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.(Jury)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Jury has sentenced a California man to 23 years in prison for aggravated assault after assaulting a Carson County officer.

According to the release, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 26-year-old Billy Jack Wayne was sentenced to 23 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the first degree felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer.

An Attorney said Wayne was running from the officers on I-40 then swerved at a Carson County Deputy to try take him out of the chase.

Wayne was arrested in Carson County on June 21.

He was later indicted by the Carson County Grand Jury on August 18 and ordered to pay $340 in court costs.

“Policies in other jurisdictions prohibiting law enforcement from chasing a fleeing suspect have caused a huge surge in these types of cases on I-40 in Carson County,” said Assistant District Attorney Harley Caudle. “These criminals think all they have to do is run, and our officers will let them go. They seem to forget this is the Panhandle of Texas.”

