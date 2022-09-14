Who's Hiring?
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor

KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is facing charges of official oppression, trespass, and providing alcohol to a minor(Source: Muleshoe Police Department)
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has obtained never-before-seen videos of Bailey County judge Judge Sherri Harrison, charged with official oppression, criminal trespass, and providing alcohol to a minor.

The charges come after Bailey County Attorney Michaela Kee filed a petition to have Harrison removed from office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bailey County Judge accused of incompetence, misconduct, habitual drunkenness

One video from the Bailey County Sheriff’s Office captures an interview that took place in April 2022.

The video shows a lieutenant and chief deputy interviewing a 17-year-old about the allegations against Harrison.

The minor told the authorities, “I’ve gone over to Sherri’s house to help her with a few things. She told me that she screwed up her shoulder and so she can’t lift heavy things, and so I’ll go over there and help her out with her house, moving things around.”

We blurred the teenager’s face and altered his voice because he is not facing any criminal charges.

The minor went on to say he had only had one drink at Harrison’s.

The Texas Rangers are now handling this investigation regarding providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the petition, there are also allegations Harrison failed to properly review search warrants or was intoxicated when reviewing them.

One body camera video taken just before midnight on March 27 shows a Muleshoe police officer arriving at Harrison’s home to have a search warrant signed.

“How are you doing?” the officer asked Harrison when she opened the door.

“Hey, my favorite P.D. officer,” Harrison said.

In the petition, the officer reported Harrison did not review the affidavit because he only gave her the search warrant to sign. The officer also reported Harrison had slurred speech and displayed erratic speech that did not follow a logical manner.

In her petition and suit to have Harrison removed from office, Kee said Harrison has shown incompetence, official misconduct, and habitual drunkenness.

Kee reported that she submitted an official complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee of Texas and met with Harrison who denied all allegations.

We requested to speak with Harrison but have not heard back.

