AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hit and miss showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through Thursday. Some will get rain, others stay dry. Do be aware that in this type of pattern weakening storms can put out some strong wind gusts that can be 40-60 mph. Through the weekend and and next week the weather pattern looks pretty quiet with high temperatures running a bit above average.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.