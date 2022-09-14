Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale

Hispanic Heritage Luncheon
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon(Los Barrios de Amarillo)
By Marlee Leland
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon.

The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan.

The event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The panel will hold a discussion with Manny De Los Santos, Helen Burton, Raul Rodarte-Suto, and be moderated by Brent McClure.

They will award deserving men and women of the Amarillo area: Business Community Service, Hispanic Man of the Year, Hispanic Woman of the Year, Lifetime Heart of the Barrio, and lastly, Young Rising Star.

Ticket prices for each person is $50, and a table of eight is $400.

For further information, contact Quintin Marquez at (806) 443-3419, email at qmarquez@cityfederalcu.com or go here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault

Latest News

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is looking for a stolen vehicle with weapons inside.
Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from Amarillo VFW
Family Support Services is looking for volunteers for its Youth Advisory Committee.
Family Support Services looking for students for Youth Advisory Committee
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Amarillo Women’s Network to host award ceremony (Source: Amarillo Women's Network)
Amarillo Women’s Network to recognize women tonight at the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony