Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon.

The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan.

The event will last from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The panel will hold a discussion with Manny De Los Santos, Helen Burton, Raul Rodarte-Suto, and be moderated by Brent McClure.

They will award deserving men and women of the Amarillo area: Business Community Service, Hispanic Man of the Year, Hispanic Woman of the Year, Lifetime Heart of the Barrio, and lastly, Young Rising Star.

Ticket prices for each person is $50, and a table of eight is $400.

For further information, contact Quintin Marquez at (806) 443-3419, email at qmarquez@cityfederalcu.com or go here.

