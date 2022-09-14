Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was purchased at a Stripes in Hereford.

The winner wanted to remain anonymous.

This was the first of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The $1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 34.1, including break-even prizes.

