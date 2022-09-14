Family Support Services looking for students for Youth Advisory Committee

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Family Support Services is looking for volunteers for its Youth Advisory Committee.

The committee is comprised of students who serve as the youth board for FSS.

These students will use their voices to bring change to their community through activism, outreach and service learning.

Any student from grades 8th to 12th grade can join. They will need to have a passion for creating change.

Students who join the committee will be given the change to learn leadership and activism skills to help them make a change.

The committee is free and offers opportunities such as scholarships, letters of recommendation, community service hours, networking and partnerships within the community, education in prevent and awareness, and more.

The committee meets every first and third Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m.

To apply, call (806) 342-2519 or (806) 335-5015.

