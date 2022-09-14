Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Chances

(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our morning hours will be clear with a cool breeze across the area. Partly cloudy skies and a warm up into the upper 80s can be expected by afternoon. Increasing moisture along with daytime heating will trigger scattered storms by late day in the western part of the area. Storms are expected to track east across a large part of our area during the early evening. Some of the storms will produce some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Another batch of storms may be possible late tomorrow with temperatures in the 80s. Starting Friday, sunshine will dominate again with highs back up and possibly over 90 by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault
We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Latest News

Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Chance for Rain
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave 9/13
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave 9/13
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm, with a shower for some
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Warmer Than The Weekend