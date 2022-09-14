Doppler Dave Tracks Storm Chances

Our morning hours will be clear with a cool breeze across the area. Partly cloudy skies and a warm up into the upper 80s can be expected by afternoon. Increasing moisture along with daytime heating will trigger scattered storms by late day in the western part of the area. Storms are expected to track east across a large part of our area during the early evening. Some of the storms will produce some heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Another batch of storms may be possible late tomorrow with temperatures in the 80s. Starting Friday, sunshine will dominate again with highs back up and possibly over 90 by the weekend.

