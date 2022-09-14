Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from Amarillo VFW

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit needs help looking for a stolen vehicle containing multiple weapons.

According to the release, on Sept. 11, a red 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen at Chardonnay Blvd.

The release says the truck contained several rifles and blank ammunition for the rifles inside the bed of the truck.

Inside the vehicle was an army uniform with metals, and a pistol.

The Dodge has magnetic VFW post 1475 sticker on both doors. On the back window were two stickers, a VFM 1475 sticker on the left and a Harley Davidson 1 on the right.

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is looking for a stolen vehicle with weapons inside. (Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit)

If you have any information on the location of this stolen truck, call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit at (806) 379-2871.

