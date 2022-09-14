Who's Hiring?
Cannon Air Force Base releases update of PFAS contamination

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base released a recorded update of the department’s ongoing actions of PFAS contamination found at the base.

A press release shows the Air Force Civil Engineer Center said the update for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances can be viewed here.

This is the seventh public update.

Officials are determining the most secure and effective way to reinstate live public updates and anticipates hosting December’s update virtually.

