Amarillo Women’s Network to recognize women tonight at the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Women’s Network is hosting an annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony tonight.

The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m. today at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Conference Room on the 16th floor.

The ceremony will honor Angela Knapp Eggers for the Life Time Award, and Georgia Estrada and Kashion Smith for the Career Award.

Eggers is the senior director at the Laura Bush Institute of Women’s Health and has raised more than $3.65 million with the Power of the Purse luncheon. She has spent more than 20 years working to help young girls and women in the arts, healthcare and education.

Estrada, the Potter County Constable for precinct two, has received awards and accomplishments for the 2021 Master Texas Peace Officer License and First Responder Distinction Award 2020.

Kashion took over as the executive director of the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau during the pandemic. During her leadership at the hotel and motel tax collection in 2021, it was the highest in the history of the Amarillo area.

The Career Achievement Award Program is sponsored by the AWN and honors women who have achieved a major career advancement or recognition in their work.

