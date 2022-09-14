Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Amarillo Women’s Network to recognize women tonight at the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony

Amarillo Women’s Network to host award ceremony (Source: Amarillo Women's Network)
Amarillo Women’s Network to host award ceremony (Source: Amarillo Women's Network)(Amarillo Women's Network)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Women’s Network is hosting an annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony tonight.

The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m. today at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Conference Room on the 16th floor.

The ceremony will honor Angela Knapp Eggers for the Life Time Award, and Georgia Estrada and Kashion Smith for the Career Award.

Eggers is the senior director at the Laura Bush Institute of Women’s Health and has raised more than $3.65 million with the Power of the Purse luncheon. She has spent more than 20 years working to help young girls and women in the arts, healthcare and education.

Estrada, the Potter County Constable for precinct two, has received awards and accomplishments for the 2021 Master Texas Peace Officer License and First Responder Distinction Award 2020.

Kashion took over as the executive director of the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau during the pandemic. During her leadership at the hotel and motel tax collection in 2021, it was the highest in the history of the Amarillo area.

The Career Achievement Award Program is sponsored by the AWN and honors women who have achieved a major career advancement or recognition in their work.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District...
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault

Latest News

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit is looking for a stolen vehicle with weapons inside.
Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from Amarillo VFW
Family Support Services is looking for volunteers for its Youth Advisory Committee.
Family Support Services looking for students for Youth Advisory Committee
A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas...
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale