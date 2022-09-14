Who's Hiring?
AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton.

High school juniors who enter the program do so by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

The students have the opportunity to compete for more than 7,000 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

From about 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalists level next year.

To become a finalist, the semifinalist and a high school official need to submit a scholarship application, which must have information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

AISD send the seven students in Amarillo and the panhandle area are the only ones to earn recognition for the 2022-2023 school year.

