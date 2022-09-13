WTAMU College of Business launches two new podcasts this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University has launched two new podcasts this week, BuffSpeak and the Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Podcast.

BuffSpeak, hosted by Dr. Nicholas Gerlich, will feature regional thought leaders including Dr. James Owen, a recently retired professor of business at WT and Brennan Mathews, editor of Route Magazine.

The Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Podcast will continue the legacy of Stan Sigman, a former WT alumni and former telecommunications executive.

Mark Collins and Paul Roth, former AT&T executives as well as other industry leaders in technology and innovations will be on the Stan Sigman podcast. as well

“The Sigman series celebrates Stan’s visionary leadership style,” said Dr. Jeffry Babb, WT’s Sigman Professor of Business. “In recognition of his success, the series and accompanying podcast will focus on Stan’s insights, and the insights of others who share Stan’s disposition to achieve innovation through leadership.”

Both podcasts will be co-produced by the student-run marketing arm of the Engler College of Business, Media Minds.

The podcasts can be found on BuffSpeak.biz or Sigman.wtamu.edu or any major podcast app.

