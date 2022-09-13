WT launches Lecture Series for Fall with focus on Quinceaneras

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a new lecture that will focus on Quinceaneras.

The lecture will be hosted by award-winning author Doctor Rachel Gonzalez-Martin.

She will speak this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

The event is free and open to the public.

