WT launches Lecture Series for Fall with focus on Quinceaneras

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a new lecture that will focus on Quinceaneras.

The lecture will be hosted by award-winning author Doctor Rachel Gonzalez-Martin.

She will speak this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum.

The event is free and open to the public.

To RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

