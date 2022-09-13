Who's Hiring?
Warm, with a shower for some

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We are still expecting warm temperatures across the region, however the possibility for showers is beginning to pop up. For today, we’ll see some of our highest temperatures of the week, with highs climbing into the 90s with breezy winds across the area. However, going into this evening, a pop up shower or two could pop up in parts of the area, with impacts expected to be minimal. For Wednesday, we’ll see the windiest conditions we’ve seen in some time, but some better rain chances as well, as a line of thunderstorms could form up in the west and make their way east in the later hours.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

