Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal.

The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides, and homemade cobblers.

You can dine at the church or take your meal to go.

Tickers are $20 for adults and $10 dollars for kids that are 12 and under.

You can buy your tickets in advance or at the door.

The event will help benefit the St. Peters Community Garden.

To purchase your tickets ahead of time call, 806-206-9177.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.