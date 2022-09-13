Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from...
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.(WILX)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal.

The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides, and homemade cobblers.

You can dine at the church or take your meal to go.

Tickers are $20 for adults and $10 dollars for kids that are 12 and under.

You can buy your tickets in advance or at the door.

The event will help benefit the St. Peters Community Garden.

To purchase your tickets ahead of time call, 806-206-9177.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

WTAMU logo
WTAMU College of Business launches two new podcasts this week
9/11
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial 9/11 commemoration ceremony
9/11
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial host 9/11 commemoration ceremony
Outdoor Amarillo
Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday