Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.
Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown.
If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money.
We will only contact you by email or phone call if you win a prize through a contest.
The Rain Gauge showdown winners will not receive any text messages from us.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.