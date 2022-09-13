Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.

Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown.

If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money.

We will only contact you by email or phone call if you win a prize through a contest.

The Rain Gauge showdown winners will not receive any text messages from us.

