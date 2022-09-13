Who's Hiring?
Panhandle PBS will premiere series focusing on mental health

Panhandle PBS is producing a new series “The Little Things” focusing on metal health and the...
Panhandle PBS is producing a new series “The Little Things” focusing on metal health and the little things that people can do to improve their mental health.(PRNewswire)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS is producing a new series “The Little Things” focusing on metal health and the little things that people can do to improve their mental health.

The episodes will premiere Thursday Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. on Panhandle PBS.

These episodes have advice for rewiring the brain with simple new habits.

They explain what happens in our brains and bodies when we experience anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges — and what happens when we practice resilience strategies.

Panhandle PBS will also be hosting a Garden of the Mind this Saturday on Amarillo College Campus.

The event will be on Saturday Sept. 17, at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oeschger Family Mall.

Garden of the Mind invites participants to cultivate the little things they can do to improve their mental health.

There will be expert-led demonstrations of meditation and breathing techniques in the Garden of Mindfulness and Movement, mindful cooking in the Food & Mood Garden, and art activities in the Garden of Creativity.

The garden-goers can check out a screening of “The Little Things” series.

