Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs.

PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs.

“We want to move people from poverty into self sufficiency. Having a grant that we can use for emergencies is really important to that because what we know is as people progress, one small thing can send them spiraling back down and make it hard to come back out again,” said Audra Rea, director of family services, PCS.

PCS received two grants. One for $300,000 for general assistance as well as increasing its grant for home repairs to $500,000 from its previous $300,000.

The grant is funded by the Texas Veterans Commission.

“Our plan is to serve at least 150 veterans across our 26 counties. If we can serve more than that we would be thrilled but our goal is to serve 150 veterans,” said Rea.

Over the past two years, the home repairs grant has help 49 homes. This year, their goal is to help at least another 20 according to Brenda Taylor, coordinator for Texas Veterans Commissions Grant.

PCS says it is glad to be able to give back to those who have served them.

“To see these men and women who have been through a lot of different variety of circumstances and to bring... get them hope,” said Taylor. “They cared when they went to to the military for us, and I want them to know that we care about them.”

If you are a veteran needing assistance, click here, or reach out to any of the 13 PCS locations.

