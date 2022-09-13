Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans

panhandle community services
panhandle community services(n/a)
By Nicole Williams
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs.

PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs.

“We want to move people from poverty into self sufficiency. Having a grant that we can use for emergencies is really important to that because what we know is as people progress, one small thing can send them spiraling back down and make it hard to come back out again,” said Audra Rea, director of family services, PCS.

PCS received two grants. One for $300,000 for general assistance as well as increasing its grant for home repairs to $500,000 from its previous $300,000.

The grant is funded by the Texas Veterans Commission.

“Our plan is to serve at least 150 veterans across our 26 counties. If we can serve more than that we would be thrilled but our goal is to serve 150 veterans,” said Rea.

Over the past two years, the home repairs grant has help 49 homes. This year, their goal is to help at least another 20 according to Brenda Taylor, coordinator for Texas Veterans Commissions Grant.

PCS says it is glad to be able to give back to those who have served them.

“To see these men and women who have been through a lot of different variety of circumstances and to bring... get them hope,” said Taylor. “They cared when they went to to the military for us, and I want them to know that we care about them.”

If you are a veteran needing assistance, click here, or reach out to any of the 13 PCS locations.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

Today, half of the donation went toward Catholic Charities of Amarillo while the rest was...
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates food to local nonprofits
City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
City of Amarillo logo
City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow
We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10.
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
Julio Caldera Galicia
Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault