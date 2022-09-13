Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County police are asking for help finding a man wanted for indecent assault.

Moore County Crime Stoppers said Julio Caldera Galicia is facing a criminal offense of indecent assault.

While police don’t go into detail of the warrant, the offense could range from touching someone inappropriately without their consent.

Galicia is currently involved in an active investigation for the offense.

Officials said Galicia may possibly have fled the area and may be avoiding law enforcement.

If anyone knows of his whereabouts or has further information, please call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477.

