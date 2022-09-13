Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Holiday spending expected to be lower this year

A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the...
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. A new forecast expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December, and January to increase by 4 to 6%.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Americans will not be going crazy with holiday gifting this year.

A new forecast from consulting firm Deloitte expects retail sales for the gift-buying months of November, December and January to increase by 4 to 6%.

That’s modest compared to the robust 15.1% increase for the same timeframe last year.

This year’s expected slower growth is in line with where holiday retail sales were trending before the pandemic.

Higher costs for everyday items and services due to inflation is a big reason for the lower projection.

Gifting categories that are still expected to do well this year are clothing, toys and gift cards.

Separately, the firm expects online holiday spending this season to outpace last year’s growth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a Twitter whistleblower, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee...
Twitter whistleblower tells Congress he’s risking career, repution to warn of security flaws
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
Court rehears fight over vaccine mandate for federal workers
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly lawyer tells jurors that prosecutors’ case rests on ‘perjurers, blackmailers’
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims