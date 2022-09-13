Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385.

Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through a short pre-screening conversation.

According to the release, the candidate will then be able to interview with supervisors and managers from the specific position’s department.

Those who qualify for open positions may also receive an offer of employment.

To apply for open job positions in advance, click here.

