Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Healthcare Heroes
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local

Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions

Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.(Hilmar Cheese Company)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385.

Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through a short pre-screening conversation.

According to the release, the candidate will then be able to interview with supervisors and managers from the specific position’s department.

Those who qualify for open positions may also receive an offer of employment.

To apply for open job positions in advance, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Latest News

Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help identifying suspect involved in residential burglary
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential...
VIDEO: Amarillo Crime Stoppers need help to try and identify a suspect involved in a residential burglary.
WTAMU logo
WTAMU College of Business launches two new podcasts this week
9/11
VIDEO: Texas Panhandle War Memorial 9/11 commemoration ceremony