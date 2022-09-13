Who's Hiring?
High school football livestreams for Sept. 15 and 16

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s week four of high school football, and TPSN will have livestreams for games on September 15 and 16.

Thursday, Sept. 15

You can watch the Caprock vs Canyon game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the West Plains vs Palo Duro game here at 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

You can watch the Wichita Falls vs Randall game here at 7 p.m. This game is also available on NewsChannel 10′s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Hereford game here at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Odessa vs Amarillo High game here at 7 p.m. This game is also available on NewsChannel 10′s Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV apps.

You can watch the replay of the Caprock vs Canyon game at 7 p.m. on 10Too.

Saturday, Sept. 17

You can watch the replay of the Wichita Falls vs Randall game at 1 p.m. on 10Too.

You can watch the replay of the Odessa vs Amarillo High game at 4 p.m. on 10Too.

