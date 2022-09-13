Doppler Dave Tracks Our Next Chance for Rain

Our weather pattern is currently favoring a late summer setup with afternoon highs around 90 and a few isolated evening storms popping up. Over the next couple of days temperatures will slide down into the 80s and rain chances will be picking up. By tomorrow evening, storms will be a bit more widespread and chances will increase into the 30-40% range. Isolated storms will persist into Thursday evening, but the weekend appears to be sunny and warmer with highs returning o the low 90s.

