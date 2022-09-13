Who's Hiring?
VIDEO - City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer.

If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine.

The new booster shots have two strains of protection for the original virus and the omicron variant.

“When the pandemic began part of our response was the development of vaccines,” says Rodney Young M.D. , Regional Chair Department of Community and Family Medicine, TTUSM Amarillo. “The new vaccine actually targets the BA4 and BA5 components of omicron in addition to the legacy COVID-19 virus that started the pandemic.”

The Department of Public Health has a walk in clinic for vaccinations and boosters as well as the first and second round of booster shots.

“We just wanted it to be very convenient and for our community to have an opportunity to be vaccinated,” says Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health, City of Amarillo.

The department says that the new booster is important for citizens in Amarillo.

“Every time that we can slow transmission, every time that we prevent an infection, it gives the virus less of an opportunity to mutate to that next variant,” says Stoughton.

Young agrees with the importance of vaccinations and booster shots in our area.

“The boosters are important because the durability of our immunity varies from person to person and based on whether you have naturally acquired or vaccine acquired immunity,” says Young. “Even if you’ve previously had an infection with COVID but it’s been several months your immunity is on the decline.”

Officials say side effects of this booster are minimal, a sore arm and a mild fever for a day or two.

“If you haven’t had a chance to be boosted now is a great time,” says Stoughton,

The monkey pox vaccine is also available. If you would like to register, click here.

